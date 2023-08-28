93.1 WZAK
UNC Campus Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Shooter In Custody

Published on August 28, 2023

A couple of days ago in Jacksonville, Florida a mass shooting at a Dollar General that left 3 black people dead by a gunman who according to authorities was targeting black people.

Today a suspect is in custody after a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon that left a faculty member dead and prompted students and others to shelter in place for hours as police looked for the gunman. 

Praise God no other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred at 1:02 p.m. at the school’s Caudill Laboratories, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m.

See the video below

