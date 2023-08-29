Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels Announces He Is Running For President In 2024

CLOSE

Run’s a Reverend, now DMC’s wants to be president.

It’s like that and that’s the way it is, as it’s is being reported that rap icon Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels of the legendary rap group Run-DMC is throwing his hat in the ring to run for President of The United States in 2024.

Kanye ‘Ye’ West started something with his vision when he ran for president in 2020.

During an appearance at the Red Bull Arena in New York City, 59 year old, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, made his official political announcement.

“I am running for president starting today, because in a beautiful place like this… what better place to announce it?” “But it’s all about togetherness and people coming together.”

However DMC isn’t the only Hip Hop pioneer running for president in 2024, Afroman, (real name Joseph Edgar Foreman) filed the required documents with the Federal Elections Commission to run in the 2024 election this past April. Afroman who will be running as an Independent, presidential committee is named “Joseph Afroman Foreman for President,”