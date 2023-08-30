The Bijou Star Files: Jacksonville Shooter Told A Mother To Run

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 30, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Jacksonville Shooter Reportedly Told A Mother To Run If She Wanted To Live: ‘I Didn’t Care If He Shot Me, Just Not My Baby’
A mother is speaking out after she thought she was going to lose her life while shopping for art supplies with her 2-year-old daughter at the Jacksonville, Dollar General store where a racially motivated mass shooting occurred. Read More
NEBRASKA TE ARIK GILBERT VIDEO SHOWS ALLEGED LIQUOR STORE BURGLARY… Caught In The Act
Nebraska football player Arik Gilbert was arrested early Tuesday morning after cops say he forced his way into a liquor store and burglarized the place for over $1,600 worth of merchandise, before being caught red-handed … and the entire crime appears to have been captured on video. Read More
50 CENT SORRY PHX, YOUR TEMP’S TOO HOT FOR MY TOUR!!!
50 Cent’s “Final Lap” tour will need to take another run at Phoenix after extreme heat forced the rapper to postpone his show. Read More
Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling Finalize Their Divorce
About five months after news broke regarding Eva Marcille filing to divorce Michael Sterling, new reports suggest that the matter has been said, done, and finalized …Read More
Chrisean Rock Reveals She’s Having A Baby Boy In ‘Last’ Pregnancy Photo Dump Before She Gives Birth
Chrisean Rock has revealed that she is preparing to give birth to a baby boy. Read More
Naomi Osaka Is Back On Her Workout Grind 7 Weeks After Welcoming Daughter
Less than two months after delivering her firstborn, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is already showin’ off how she’s getting back onto her fitness grind! Read More
Man Who Was Serving Life Sentence But Released In 2020 Due To Flawed Conviction Has Been Arrested Again
Myon Burrell, a man who spent much of his life behind bars for a crime he claimed he did not commit, has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. Read More
Harrison Floyd Receives Bond At Fulton County Jail
Well it looks like Harrison Floyd has finally received a bond. As we previously reported, Floyd was the only one of the 19 people charged in the Fulton County RICO to spend time in jail. Read More
Billy Porter’s Met Gala Invitation Reportedly ‘Revoked’ After Calling Anna Wintour A B**Ch
Looks like Billy Porter’s comments about Anna Wintour might’ve caused him an invitation to the Met Gala! Read More
‘N-gga Wake-Up Call’: Larry Elder Checks Charlamagne Tha God Over Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark
Da Brat’s Baby Boy Meets God Father Rickey Smiley [LISTEN]
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
Strongsville Teen Mackenzie Shirilla Sentenced For Killing 2 In Car Crash
Herb Alert: Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson “Moved On,” New Usher Video Has Social Media Lit
Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album