The Bijou Star Files: Jacksonville Shooter Told A Mother To Run

Jacksonville Shooter Reportedly Told A Mother To Run If She Wanted To Live: ‘I Didn’t Care If He Shot Me, Just Not My Baby’

A mother is speaking out after she thought she was going to lose her life while shopping for art supplies with her 2-year-old daughter at the Jacksonville, Dollar General store where a racially motivated mass shooting occurred. Read More

NEBRASKA TE ARIK GILBERT VIDEO SHOWS ALLEGED LIQUOR STORE BURGLARY… Caught In The Act

Nebraska football player Arik Gilbert was arrested early Tuesday morning after cops say he forced his way into a liquor store and burglarized the place for over $1,600 worth of merchandise, before being caught red-handed … and the entire crime appears to have been captured on video. Read More

50 CENT SORRY PHX, YOUR TEMP’S TOO HOT FOR MY TOUR!!!

50 Cent’s “Final Lap” tour will need to take another run at Phoenix after extreme heat forced the rapper to postpone his show. Read More

Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling Finalize Their Divorce

About five months after news broke regarding Eva Marcille filing to divorce Michael Sterling, new reports suggest that the matter has been said, done, and finalized …Read More

Chrisean Rock Reveals She’s Having A Baby Boy In ‘Last’ Pregnancy Photo Dump Before She Gives Birth

Chrisean Rock has revealed that she is preparing to give birth to a baby boy. Read More

Naomi Osaka Is Back On Her Workout Grind 7 Weeks After Welcoming Daughter

Less than two months after delivering her firstborn, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is already showin’ off how she’s getting back onto her fitness grind! Read More

Man Who Was Serving Life Sentence But Released In 2020 Due To Flawed Conviction Has Been Arrested Again

Myon Burrell, a man who spent much of his life behind bars for a crime he claimed he did not commit, has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. Read More

Harrison Floyd Receives Bond At Fulton County Jail

Well it looks like Harrison Floyd has finally received a bond. As we previously reported, Floyd was the only one of the 19 people charged in the Fulton County RICO to spend time in jail. Read More

Billy Porter’s Met Gala Invitation Reportedly ‘Revoked’ After Calling Anna Wintour A B**Ch

Looks like Billy Porter’s comments about Anna Wintour might’ve caused him an invitation to the Met Gala! Read More

