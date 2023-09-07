The Bijou Star Files: Is LBJ Taking His Talents To Saudi Arabia?

CLOSE

LEBRON JAMES SPOTTED IN SAUDI ARABIA… Weeks After Joking He’d Play There

Perhaps LeBron James wasn’t kidding when he said he’d play in Saudi Arabia if the bag was big enough … ’cause the King was spotted in the country, just weeks after he made the comment on social media. Read More

Lizzo to Be Honored With Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award By Black Music Action Coalition

Lizzo is set to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at this year’s Black Music Action Coalition gala. Read More

Tamar Braxton Clears The Air With Spice After Playing ‘Devil’s Advocate’ & Defending Erica Mena: ‘My Job Is To Comment’

On the heels of her and Erica Mena’s explosive altercation on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Spice linked up with Tamar Braxton. Tamar previously stated that “all bets [are] off” when someone brings children into a disagreement…Read More

A$AP ROCKY RECEIVES VIRGIL ABLOH AWARD …Made Me Trendsetter I Am Today!!!

A$AP Rocky is the lucky recipient of the Virgil Abloh Award … a full circle moment considering the late fashion designer was one of the first to respect the rapper’s style…Read More

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN REVEALS URGENT FETAL SURGERY Saved Unborn Baby’s Life

Kourtney Kardashian says she underwent life-saving surgery for her and Travis Barker’s unborn child … a procedure that made her “forever grateful.”…Read More

KANYE WEST SUING IG MUSIC LEAKER Dunno Who You Are, But You’ll Pay!!!

Kanye West is launching a legal offensive against an IG page that he claims has been leaking his music … a tactic that may eventually lead to learning the identity of the person behind alleged leaks….Read More

EX-NFL WR MIKE WILLIAMS ON LIFE SUPPORT… After Accident At Construction Site

The mother of Mike Williams’ daughter said Wednesday afternoon the former NFL player has not died … although she did say he is currently on life support inside a Florida hospital…Read More

DRAKE & THE WEEKND AI Collab Grammy Bound???CEO SAYS IT’S FAIR GAME!!!

Drake and The Weeknd already don’t rock with the Grammys, so the possibility of their unauthorized AI collaboration winning an award likely won’t mend any fences…Read More

Finesse2Tymes To Bail Someone Out Of Jail In Every City During His Upcoming Tour

Despite his legal issues, Finesse2Tymes plans to bail people out of jail in every city on his upcoming tour, starting in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 7th. Read More

More Than 60 “Cop City” Protesters Hit With RICO Charges in Georgia

Dozens of people fighting to stop Atlanta’s “Cop City” have been indicted on RICO charges. Read More

