Lionel Richie Blasts Diana Ross for Declining Him: “She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé”

Bitter or betrayed? It seems that Lionel Richie felt slighted and had no hesitation sharing his opinion on stage.

During his ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ tour, Richie (74) jokingly expressed his thoughts about Diana Ross (79) allegedly declining to perform with him, but appearing at Beyonce’s L.A. stop for her Renaissance World Tour on September 4th. The songstress performed her 1976 hit record “Love Hangover” and “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé on September 4th.

“[For] 37 years, I have tried to call Ms. Ross on the phone … Full disclosure, it was clear to me when I said she has told me ‘no’ for 37 years. What did you think she was gone do? Show up tonight? The woman ain’t coming. She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé. Pissed me off,” he expressed onstage.

This isn’t the first reference made about his dream of performing with Ross. During a 2021 episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’, he says “[performing the record] is one of my bucket list things if I ever had to go back and say, ‘Could I redo something?…We just could never get our schedules together… that’s one of the things that I miss about my entire career, having us onstage together,” he noted according to Revolt.

The two Motown legends performed their “Endless Love” ballad for the first and only time at the 1982 Oscars (Academy Awards).

