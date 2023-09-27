Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Squat Wit Me Workout

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together by inviting everyone to ‘Squat Wit Me’ 🎶 workout.

“SQUAT” with us

🏋🏽‍♀️30 secs each exercise for 10 rounds 🏋🏿‍♂️

*Squat pulse ( bend those knees 90 degrees at least and stay low, squeeze those glutes as you pulse)

*Squat jump (if you cannot jump, just squat and come up on your toes for a calf raise)

*Squat lunge left and right (squat then lunge left and right and repeat)

*Pliet squat (turn feet east and west, chest up drop the butt low)

*Curtsy squat ( cross one leg behind the other as you bend the knees) both sides

See the tutorial video below.