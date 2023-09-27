Designer Is Suing Lizzo, Although She Never Worked Directly With Her

CLOSE

Dancers filed a lawsuit claiming the Grammy award artist, Lizzo, was fat shamming them. Now Lizzo’s former fashion designer is coming for her bag too with a lawsuit claiming the entertainer allows bullying, harassment and racial discrimination. The interesting thing is she never worked directly with Lizzo.

Fashion designer Asha Daniels recently filed a new lawsuit against the Grammy Award winning singer Lizzo, however the abuse that Ms. Daniels suffered didn’t come from Lizzo with whom she didn’t directly interact with but with Lizzo’s team that she is accusing of racial and sexual harassment.

According to Ms. Daniels Lizzo’s team didn’t line up with who Lizzo aligned with. Ms. Daniels says the racist mocking and threats came from Amanda Nomura, Lizzo’s wardrobe manager, who she allegedly heard “mock both Lizzo and Lizzo’s background dancers on multiple occasions, also referring to black women on the tour as ‘dumb’, ‘useless’, and ‘fat’.” Ms. Daniels is suing Lizzo because as a business person Lizzo is responsible for her team.

