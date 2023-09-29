RHOP Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Are Officially Divorced

CLOSE

The reality television marriage killer jinx is real and had struck again.

Real Housewives brand rules the television airways but unfortunately for those on the brand that are really married the brand can be a marriage killer. This season on the RHOA it seems Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s marriage is dissolving, now it’s being reported that after 11 years of marriage The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels marriage is officially dissolved.

According to a report, union of Monique and Chris Samuels came to an official end on September 25. The “Real Housewives of Potomac” alumni Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14th before filing an amended complaint on June 15th. The world watched front row and center as their marriage woes were broadcasted on Love And Marriage: D.C. and occasionally a topic of conversation on RHOP. At one point, the pair addressed the matter in a YouTube video to clear the air.

See below