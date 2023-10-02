Suge Knights Reaction To Keefe D Arrest For Tupac’s Murder

CLOSE

Tupac Shakur was shot and later died in a hospital following a drive by shooting while riding in a car with Death Row Records CEO, Suge Knight, after leaving the Mike Tyson fight at the MGM in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996.

September 29, 2023, 60 year old Duane Keith Davis, aka “Keffe D,” was arrested Friday for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. The indictment alleges that Keith Davis, aka “Keffe D,” was involved in the shooting and obtained a firearm “for the purpose of seeking retribution against” Shakur and Marion “Suge” Knight, the head of his record label, Death Row, and a longtime affiliate of a rival set, the Mob Piru. The indictment doesn’t say Davis pulled the trigger, but says he and three other gang members conspired to kill the rapper “by acting in concert throughout.”

The last men standing from that fateful night that took the life of rapper Tupac Shakur is Keefe D and Suge Knight. Suge who is sitting behind bars himself was asked by TMZ for his reaction to the arrest in Tupac’s murder after all these years and would he testify. Shockingly Suge’s answer was, no, that he isn’t a snitch and he says the police have got it wrong.

Take a listen to what Suge Knight had to say in the video below, then give us your thoughts.