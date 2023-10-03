The Bijou Star Files: Ice-T Say’s Keefe D Talked Too Much

CLOSE

Ice-T Says Keefe D Made A Repeated Mistake That Led To His Arrest: “My Initial Thought Was ‘People Talk Too Much’”

Ice-T speaks out on Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis' recent arrest.

BLAC CHYNA SELLING SHOES, CLOTHES & PURSESJUST TO GET BY!!!

Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, says she's resorted to selling her personal belongings to keep her head above water, asking Tyga to chip in for their looming custody battle.

MISSING 9-YEAR-OLD GIRLFOUND SAFE AFTER ABDUCTION FEARS… Suspect In Custody

Charlotte Sena, the 9-year-old girl whose disappearance sparked fears of an abduction, has been found safe after going missing … and cops have a suspect in custody.

DONALD TRUMP YUGE MCDONALD’S DELIVERY TO COURT

Donald Trump appears to be working up an appetite as his $250 million civil fraud trial kicks off … because a massive McDonald's order was just delivered to court.

TAYLOR SWIFT & TRAVIS KELCE NFL TV RATINGS SET RECORD FOR SNF… Huge Leap for NBC

NBC just released updated ratings and says the game actually peaked at 29 million viewers and averaged 27 mil. The new numbers include people who watched on NBC network, as well as streaming numbers for Peacock, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms.

JODIE TURNER-SMITH FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM JOSHUA JACKSON

Jodie Turner-Smith is pulling the plug on her marriage to Joshua Jackson … TMZ has learned she just filed for divorce.

LEBRON JAMES BRONNY’S ‘DOING EXTREMELY WELL’… Hoping To Play This Season

LeBron James says Bronny is recovering so well from recent heart surgery that he's now hoping to suit up for USC this season.

KANYE WEST Ripped Cardi B Back in 2018… SHE’S NOT TAKING IT PERSONALLY

Kanye West didn't bite his tongue while lashing into Cardi B during her monster 2018 come-up … as seen in leaked footage from an unreleased documentary that's currently burning up the internet!!!

KANYE WEST Regretted G.O.O.D. Music ‘Wyoming Sessions’ …I’M CARRYING THESE SCRUBS!!!

Kanye West wished he would've saved his good beats for himself during his 5-album "Wyoming Sessions" run in 2018 … as he felt Pusha T, Nas and Teyana Taylor weren't appreciating his greatness!!!

DONALD TRUMP IN COURT FOR CIVIL FRAUD TRIAL… Business Empire At Stake

Donald Trump's business empire is on the line, with the potential for it all to come crumbling down … as he appears in court for the first time for his $250 million civil fraud trial.

FLAMING HORROR SERIAL SHOPLIFTER SETS CLERK ON FIRE… Caught On Surveillance Video

A California store clerk tried to stop an alleged shoplifter, but ended up in the emergency room with burns covering his body after he was set ablaze by the suspected thief.

BLUEFACE’S MOM DEFENDS NUDE BABY PHOTO POST …Showing Hernia Isn’t Illegal

Blueface's mother is defending the controversial nude baby photo posted on the rapper's social media — because she believes there's absolutely nothing illegal about seeking help for an infant's hernia.

SHAQ I’M THE BEST ATHLETE-RAPPER EVER!!!… But Dame’s Nice, Too

Yeah, Damian Lillard and Antonio Brown might have some dope music, but Shaq tells TMZ Sports he's the G.O.A.T when it comes to athletes who rap … and he's been that guy since the 1990s!

Fearless Fund Grant Program For Black Women Entrepreneurs Blocked By US Appeals Court, Calls It ‘Racially Exclusionary’

An Atlanta-based federal court recently blocked the application process for grants benefiting Black women entrepreneurs. The sponsoring venture capitalist firm, Fearless Fund, was ordered to halt the Strivers Grant Contest on Saturday (Sept. 30).

Jeremy Robinson Reveals He And Tamar Braxton ‘Are No Longer’ Engaged: ‘I Fell In Love And It Did Not End How I Wanted’

Jeremy Robinson has revealed that he and Tamar Braxton have ended their relationship.

Erica Mena Defends Saying She Wanted To Leave Her Vacation With Bernice Burgos’ Skin Tone: ‘I Actually Do Get Color Naturally’

On the heels of Erica Mena falling into controversy over her decision to call Spice a racial slur, she's back in the hot seat and defending herself for saying she wanted to leave her vacation "the same color" as Bernice Burgos.

Mayor Of Paris Announces ‘No One Is Safe’ After Bedbugs Takeover The City

Paris is battling a major invasion of bedbugs, according to multiple reports.

3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Mom Who Was Allegedly Glued To Her Phone Didn’t Realize He Was Drowning

Tragedies like the recent incident at a Texas water park serve as a reminder of the potential dangers that can arise when technology consumption takes precedence over our responsibilities…

Woman Hit and Killed by Plane Wing While Mowing Grass at Airport

A tragic accident at the Broken Bow Airport in Oklahoma claimed the life of a 27-year-old mother of three.

Metro Boomin Says He Spent ‘Over 4 Times’ What Coachella Paid Him to Pull Off Epic Performance

The famed producer's eventful show included The Weeknd, Future, 21 Savage, Diddy, Don Toliver, John Legend, and Mike Dean.

NBA Media Day Troll Jimmy Butler Showed With Straightened Hair, Lip and Eyebrow Piercings: ‘This Is My Emo State’

The Miami Heat star's new look arrives a year after he sported dreadlocks at 2022 media day.

Nationwide Emergency Alert Test to Impact All U.S. iPhones This Wednesday

FEMA and the FCC are conducting a nationwide test on October 4 to send test messages to all iPhones, TVs, and radios at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time.

Lauryn Hill Extended ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour’ With New Dates In The US

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her impactful, Diamond-certified album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing the album on a tour that also features co-headliners the Fugees.

Man Allegedly Ties Up and Robs Airbnb Host After Renting Basement

A man is on the run after allegedly renting a basement space on Airbnb, then tying up and robbing the owner of the home.

California Gov. Newsom Picks Former Kamala Harris Adviser Laphonza Butler To Replace Dianne Feinstein

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY's List, to fill the late Democratic Sen.

Barack Obama All Smiles During Nike Headquarters Visit After Tucker Carlson’s Interview with Fraudster Who Claims He Had Drug-Fueled Sex with Obama

On his X show, Tucker Carlson interviewed Larry Sinclair, a man who claims to have smoked crack and slept with Barack Obama in 1995.

Pete Davidson Involved In Second Car Accident This Year Amid Claims Friends Are Concerned About His Drug Use & Mental Health

Pete Davidson reportedly damaged his SUV over the weekend.

Anthony Mackie Trends As Public Reacts To Footage Of Actor Refusing To Take Picture w/ Young Fan: ‘When Are Ya’ll Going To Learn To Leave [Him] Alone’

Anthony Mackie has sparked a debate after refusing to take a picture with a fan.

Gayle King Reacts To Supermodel Cindy Crawford Slamming Oprah Winfrey For Allegedly Objectifying Her In The Past: ‘I Was Surprised & A Little Disappointed’

Media personality Gayle King is defending her longtime best friend.

Here is the real reason why you shouldn’t use your phone on the toilet

Hold the phone — or don't, actually.

JACKY OH! DR. WON’T FACE CRIMINAL PROBE In Cosmetic Surgery Death

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh! died from cosmetic surgery complications, but the doctor who operated on her won't be charged with any crimes …

EX-NFLER SERGIO BROWN DANCES, PARTIES AT TULUM CLUB… As Probe Into Mom’s Death Continues

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown was spotted in Tulum on Sunday … dancing and partying his face off — this despite an ongoing police investigation into the death of his mother.

