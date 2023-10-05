CLOSE

Ohio Issue 2: Recreational Marijuana Officially On November Ballot.

In November, voters in Ohio will get a chance to vote for or against the use of recreational marijuana.

In a months-long campaign by The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, enough signatures were gained in order to add it to this fall’s general election.

If the law passes, here are a few things concerning marijuana that would take effect in Ohio:

Ohio residents aged 21 and up would legally be allowed to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower, or 15 grams of cannabis extract.

Like alcohol, marijuana use would NOT be legal in your car or in public places,

The selling of marijuana and other cannabis products would be illegal in areas that are within 500 feet of schools or public playgrounds.

Landlords would have the option of disallowing their residents to grow marijuana.

Harsh penalties for minor marijuana use would go away.

Of course, there would be more rules and stipulations if recreational marijuana was voted to be legal in Ohio. Check out this FOX 8 report by CLICKING HERE to read everything about it.

So, are you happy that Voters in Ohio will get a chance to vote for or against the use of recreational marijuana?

