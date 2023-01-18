Ohio Bill Would Make Medical Marijuana Available to More People

CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Ohio lawmakers are mounting another effort to pass a bill that would shift which government agency oversees the state’s medical marijuana program and widen who is eligible for a card.

Sens. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) introduced Senate Bill 9 in the General Government committee Tuesday. The proposed legislation would form a Division of Marijuana Control within the Ohio Department of Commerce, taking most medical marijuana oversight away from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

A larger number of Ohioans would become eligible for marijuana treatment under the bill, too.

