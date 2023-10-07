The Bijou Star Files: Tristan Thompson Parenting Praise Debunked

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 6, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
TRISTAN THOMPSON Slammed By First Son’s Family …ONLY SHOWS UP FOR HIS KIDS WITH KHLOE
Tristan Thompson may be getting praise from the Kardashian family for being a good dad, but it’s certainly not that way across the board … as he’s now getting slammed by the aunt of his first son. Read More
KHLOE AND TRISTAN LIVING UNDER THE SAME ROOF …But She’s Clear, Romance Is Over
Khloé Kardashian has made clear to Tristan Thompson 2 things … she wants him out of her house, but still in her life. Let us explain. Read More
Tristan Thompson Fears Kids Will ‘Feel Embarrassed’ He’s Their Father Due To His Cheating History: ‘I Never Had To Hold Myself Accountable’
Tristan Thompson is seemingly concerned his children won’t be voting him “Father of the Year” when they find out about his controversial past. Read More
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
Man Arrested In Tupac Murder Case, Social Media Has Questions
Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed 4 Months After Her Passing
USPS Hiring Hundreds In Cleveland At $22 An Hour
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships