The Bijou Star Files: Tristan Thompson Parenting Praise Debunked

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 6, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TRISTAN THOMPSON Slammed By First Son’s Family …ONLY SHOWS UP FOR HIS KIDS WITH KHLOE

Tristan Thompson may be getting praise from the Kardashian family for being a good dad, but it’s certainly not that way across the board … as he’s now getting slammed by the aunt of his first son. Read More

KHLOE AND TRISTAN LIVING UNDER THE SAME ROOF …But She’s Clear, Romance Is Over

Khloé Kardashian has made clear to Tristan Thompson 2 things … she wants him out of her house, but still in her life. Let us explain. Read More

Tristan Thompson Fears Kids Will ‘Feel Embarrassed’ He’s Their Father Due To His Cheating History: ‘I Never Had To Hold Myself Accountable’

Tristan Thompson is seemingly concerned his children won’t be voting him “Father of the Year” when they find out about his controversial past. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am