Entertainment News

LeBron James Son Bryce Escorts Diddy’s Twin To Homecoming

Published on October 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE

Source: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty

The leaves are falling, football season is in high gear and that means homecoming season is here.

King James youngest prince, Bryce, escorted one of the King of Hip Hop, P. Diddy’s twin princesses D’Lila and Jessie James to homecoming.

In an Instagram photo,  Bryce with D’Lila and Jessie James were captured, donning matching black dresses. Looking just their mother Kim Porter, the trio looked stylish and poised as they posed for the camera, exuding confidence and charm. Accompanying them for the evening was another one of Bryce’s friends, making it a lively group ready for a night of dancing and enjoyment.

Too cute!!

Take a look at the post below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close