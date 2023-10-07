LeBron James Son Bryce Escorts Diddy’s Twin To Homecoming

CLOSE

The leaves are falling, football season is in high gear and that means homecoming season is here.

King James youngest prince, Bryce, escorted one of the King of Hip Hop, P. Diddy’s twin princesses D’Lila and Jessie James to homecoming.

In an Instagram photo, Bryce with D’Lila and Jessie James were captured, donning matching black dresses. Looking just their mother Kim Porter, the trio looked stylish and poised as they posed for the camera, exuding confidence and charm. Accompanying them for the evening was another one of Bryce’s friends, making it a lively group ready for a night of dancing and enjoyment.

Too cute!!

