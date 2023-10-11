Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Sitting With Idle Time

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together while Sitting With Idle Time.

“Sitting with idle time “

PERFORM 15-20 reps on each exercise ( both sides of body)

2-3 ROUNDS … repeat multiple times throughout your day

*Chair hiccups – using the feet, pull yourself forward and back

*Chair marches – raising bent knee from floor

*Leg Extension – squeeze the thigh as you extend the knee

* side lateral raises – being both arms out and shoulder height to the side of your body

*frontal raise – bring the hands forward at eye level

* overhead extension raise – straight arms up over head, squeezing through lats and shoulder muscles

*Chair Crunches- both knees ti chest

* Single leg – bring bent knee as close as possible to chest with other foot on floor

See the tutorial video below.