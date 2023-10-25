Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: “You Can Do It”

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with ‘You Can Do It, Put Your Back In To It’
“You can do it” EVERYBODY CAN 💪🏽
-all these exercise can be done in a chair for those that have balance issues OR standing!!
PERFORM EACH EXERCISE 15 for 3-5 ROUNDS
* Chair crunches
* Scissor kicks
* Reverse Sit-ups
* standing twisters
*standing side leg raises ( both sides)
*standing kickbacks (both sides)
*standing butt kicks (both sides)
See the tutorial video below.
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Tupac's Brother Say's Diddy Called To Clear His Name
-
Well Known Cleveland Hair Stylist Amanda Williams Shot & Killed
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CMHA Presents New Housing Options for Seniors with Children