Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: “You Can Do It”

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with ‘You Can Do It, Put Your Back In To It’

“You can do it” EVERYBODY CAN 💪🏽

-all these exercise can be done in a chair for those that have balance issues OR standing!!

PERFORM EACH EXERCISE 15 for 3-5 ROUNDS

* Chair crunches

* Scissor kicks

* Reverse Sit-ups

* standing twisters

*standing side leg raises ( both sides)

*standing kickbacks (both sides)

*standing butt kicks (both sides)

See the tutorial video below.