Diddy Tried To Fight Will Smith Over A Threesome With J-Lo!?

Published on October 31, 2023

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 30, 2023

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Diddy and J-Lo were a thing before the up-rising of social media, so what went down in the dark stayed in the dark and everything was left to rumor and imagination.

Well recently while Diddy was hanging out on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, JK, dropped a rumor on Diddy to receive  some confirmation on what he had heard.

According to Jimmy Kimmel someone told him that Will Smith and Jada tried to hit up J-Lo for a threesome and Diddy turned into a Bad Boy for real and tried to fight Will Smith over it.

Diddy Love’s response was, WTH!!  Then he asked Jimmy Kimmel had he really heard that and Kimmel said yes, however Diddy said no, didn’t nothing like that go down.

Take a look at Diddy going into shock about being asked about an alleged proposed threesome that almost turned into Oscar slap 5.o below.

