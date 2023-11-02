Lil’ Kim Gives Fans A Whiff Of Her Ill Na Na At The One Musicfest ATL

CLOSE

It was not unusually to hear or see fans tossing their underwear on the stage of their favorite entertainer. Then post-pandemic brought about he weirdness of concertgoers getting way out of hand by tossing foreign objects on stages and a couple of entertainer have been injured by their silly actions. Hip Hop legend Lil’ Kim decided to remix the custom of throwing panties on the stage and gave fans a whiff if her ‘ill na na’ when she decided to take her panties off while on stage and toss them into the crowd.

That’s right Lil Kim let them see that thong ♫ We more like have it…

The Queen Bee has always been here for shock value. Who can forget when the Brooklyn-born rapper, Lil Kim, made a jaw-dropping entrance when she arrived at the 1999 MTV VMAs wearing a mermaid-inspired catsuit with a sequin pasty. The boob-baring number was designed for Lil’ Kim by her stylist Misa Hylton-Brim, and she completed the ensemble with a matching purple wig, lipstick and platform heels and the legendary Diana Ross couldn’t resist flicking Lil Kim’s boob on live television.

24 years later, during her performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta on Saturday, Lil’ Kim surprised fans by tossing her panties into the audience.

