Missy Elliott Reflects As She Prepares To Make Rock Hall History

Through all the obstacles and hurdles to break into the music industry, especially being a female in Hip Hop, rapper Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott, is taking a moment to soak everting in as she prepares to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in historic fashion by becoming the first female rapper to be enshrined.

So what better way to reflect on you career and making than to sit down for a chit chat with Robin Roberts. The four-time Grammy Award winning Missy Elliot sat down with Robin Roberts for an interview on “Good Morning America,” to take us all the way back when we first was introduced to her through Timbaland & Magoo.

During the interview, a 52 year old Missy Elliott spoke about her experience dealing with anxiety, recalling a moment when she joined Katy Perry onstage at the 2015 Super Bowl when she ended up in an emergency room a few hours prior, plus much more.

This was the first year Missy Elliott was eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, according to the RRHOF, Missy Elliott created “new paths for women in the music industry and society at large through her behind-the-scenes mastery and unapologetic ownership of her body, her sexual desires, and her Blackness in her music.”

Take a look at Missy Elliott speaking with Robin Roberts in the video below.