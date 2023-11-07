The Bijou Star Files: J-Lo Had To Let Em’ Know To “Back Up ‘B'”

CLOSE

JENNIFER LOPEZ Message To Ben’s Admirers… ‘BACK UP, BITCH!!!’

Jennifer Lopez is married to Ben Affleck — and wants all the other ladies who still might have eyes for him to know it … evidenced in how she barked at some onlookers Sunday. Read More

DR. PHIL I’M COMING BACK ON MY OWN TV NETWORK… New Primetime Show!!!

Dr. Phil is going BIG in his return to TV … he’s launching his own cable network, and anchoring a new nightly show. Read More

KANYE WEST QT WITH DAUGHTER NORTH IN DUBAI …No Sign of Other Kids

Kanye West has been hanging out in the Middle East lately — and now, his daughter North is there too … chillin’ with her pops in what seems to be some one-on-one quality time. Read More

‘BLACK PANTHER’ STUNT MAN DIES IN HORRIFIC GEORGIA CAR CRASH… 3 Children Also Killed

A Hollywood stuntman, whose film credits include “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame,” was killed along with three of his children in a car crash in Georgia. Read More

Larsa Pippen Hits Back at Cardi B for Saying ‘Ain’t No Way’ She Had Sex 4 Times a Night With Her Ex Scottie Pippen: “She Wasn’t In Bed With Us”

BravoCon went down over the weekend and Larsa Pippen attended to join the cast of ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ for a panel. While there, she was asked a bunch of questions including some about her ex-husband Scottie Pippen. Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN EMOTIONAL POSTGAME MOMENT First Return To Cincinnati

Damar Hamlin made his first return to Paycor Stadium since suffering cardiac arrest back in January … and the Buffalo Bills safety was visibly emotional as he reflected on his journey in a postgame moment on the field. Read More

RAY J RUSHES MOM TO HOSPITAL …Bad Reaction to IV Therapy

Ray J‘s mom, Sonja Norwood, is recovering from a bad reaction to something that’s, generally speaking, good for you — a home IV drip that turned into an emergency situation … Read More

Update: Ray J & Brandy’s Mom Shares She’s ‘Doing Great’ Following Bad Reaction To IV Therapy: ‘That Was Weeks Ago’

Sonja shared an update to her official Facebook account and let fans know that the unfortunate situation took place “weeks ago.” Read More

75-Year-Old Teacher Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison For Inappropriately Touching Boy In School Basement

A Wisconsin teacher has been sentenced to ten years in prison for sexually assaulting a student and forcing him to perform the acts in a school basement. She initially faced over 600 years in prison. Read More

Ring Camera Footage Captures The Moment A 4-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 Just To Give Deputy A Hug

A young boy in Florida is currently going viral after footage surfaces of him calling 911 just so he can give deputy a hug. Read More

Well, Dang! Rick Ross Thinks Jada Pinkett Smith Is “Psychologically Lost And Needs Some Counseling” After Book Tour

Well, I think it’s safe to say that Rick Ross is not a fan of Jada Pinkett Smith. After sounding off last month on her new book “Worthy,” the rapper is sharing how he really feels about the actress and her controversial memoir. Read More

Nicki Minaj Tells Barbz to ‘Never Threaten Anyone on My Behalf’ Ahead of ‘Pink Friday 2’ Release

Nicki Minaj is trying to keep the Barbz in line. Read More

Aurora Officer Who Placed Elijah McClain in Neck Hold Found Not Guilty in Manslaughter Case

Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard has been found not guilty of charges related to the death of Elijah McClain. Read More

Alabama Mayor Commits Suicide After Being “Outed” for Wearing Women’s Clothing by Right-Wing News Publication

A mayor of a small Alabama town died by suicide Friday, days after a conservative news blog published photos of him dressed in women’s clothing. Read More

Fans Speculate Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Broke Up After Both Delete Pics Of One Another

On Sunday (Nov. 5), fans started to speculate that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris broke up. Harvey reportedly deleted all photos of the two from her page, and Idris has disabled his Instagram completely. Read More

O.J. Simpson Thought He Was in Hell When He Woke Up From Surgery to the Sounds of Wu-Tang Clan [Video]

Simpson detailed a recent incident which saw him briefly convinced he had woken up to the sounds of Wu-Tang Clan in Hell after heart surgery. Read More

NBA YoungBoy’s Ex Claims Rapper Instructed Two Women To Brutally Attack Her While She Held Their Son: ‘Letting Your Child’s Mother Get Hit In The Face w/ A Gun Is Crazy’

NBA YoungBoy is facing some serious accusations. Read More

Offset Sued For Allegedly Assaulting A Security Guard

Offset was recently hit with a lawsuit for an incident that took place nearly two years ago. Read More

LAS VEGAS STRIP CLUB FREE LAP DANCES FOR MILITARY MEMBERS …Our Veterans Day Special!!!

A famous strip club in Sin City is saluting active-duty military and veterans … with free lap dances on Veterans Day!!! Read More

Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s alleged writings surface: ‘Wanna kill all you little crackers’

Alleged writings of Nashville mass killer Audrey Hale’s have been released by conservative commentator Steven Crowder, which appear to reveal the shooter’s anti-white hatred and nervous but resolute planning. Read More

Donald Trump explodes on witness stand, calling AG a ‘hack,’ accusing judge of fraud

He couldn’t keep it zipped for long. Read More

