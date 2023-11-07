Tyler Perry Takes An Emotional Pause During ‘The View’ Interview

CLOSE

Tyler Perry to some may seem larger than life. However no matter how successful he is or how much money he may have, at the end of the day the 54 year old filmmaker extraordinaire is a person that was born Emmitt Perry Jr. in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Willie Maxine Perry, his, of whom he loved dearly.

Willie Maxine Perry as she watched her son rise like a Phoenix from being a stage playwriter to the man who is now the creator of black Hollywood in Atlanta, passed away in 2009 at the young age of 64 following an illness.

Tyler Perry’s newest project is his story, a new documentary ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’ and during an interview on ‘The View’, Tyler Perry had to take a couple of emotional pauses as he was brought to tears after cohost Sara Haines offered a sweet tribute to his late mother, Maxine.

‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’ debuts November 17, 2023 on Amazon.

Grab a tissue and take a look at the videos below.