Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert

CLOSE

Chrisean Rock is best known for being a reality television star and her ongoing baby mama drama with rapper Blueface. However rapper Chrisean Rock unbeknownst to anyone is a singer as well and showed up to Tamar Braxton: Love and War 10 Year Anniversary Tour in LA and demanded to sing. Chrisean’s wishes were granted as she proceeded to sound like war during a duet performance of the hit single ‘Love and War’ with Tamar Braxton, to the audiences horror.

But that wasn’t good enough for Chrisean Rock , allegedly, as she proceeded to go off backstage with an entourage demanding to sing her own song/ringtone by herself. An argument ensued, Chrisean then punches James Wright Chanel (hair stylist, chef, comedian, singer and digital media influencer) in the face, chipping his tooth, causing his nose to bleeding profusely with him having to be taken to the hospital.

Tamar Braxton’s BFF, LaTroy, is pissed and says he is coming for Chrisean’s bag plus jail time. According to LaTroy Chrisean wasn’t invited to sing however word on the street is that Tamar invited Chrisean.

Take a look at the videos below.