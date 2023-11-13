Bobbi Storm dropped by The Lion’s Den on Magic 95.9 to talk about her new single, “We Can’t Forget Him,” her sound which she describes as “Holy Mixes,” and more!
She also described some pivotal moments in her career including recently opening for Kirk Franklin and performing for Oprah.
Check out the full interview below!
Bobbi Storm Talks New Single “We Can’t Forget Him,” Holy Mixes, & More With Ryan Da Lion! [WATCH} was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
