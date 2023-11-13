The Bijou Star Files: Chrisean Rock Gave Her Baby A 40K Paci !? [VIDEO]

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 13, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Chrisean Rock Says She Put $40K On Her Son’s Neck After Showing Off Iced-Out Pacifier Chain (Video)
Chrisean Rock has dropped a major bag on her two-month-old son Chrisean Jr. As The Shade Roompreviously reported, the rapper gave birth to her first child, whom she shares with Blueface, on September 3. Read More
BIRDMAN ‘Pulls Up’ on Druski…MENACING SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
Druski’s constant Birdman trolling seems to have finally caught up with him — that is, if you buy this surveillance footage … which shows the record exec “pulling up” on the homie. Read More
SAMUEL HASKELL JR.SEEN DUMPING APPARENT BODY …In New Surveillance Vid
Samuel Haskell Jr. was caught on camera dumping what very well may have been the torso of a body police found in Encino, CA Wednesday … and TMZ has the video, which aligns almost perfectly with video of Haskell with identical bags at his home. Read More
D.J. HAYDEN FORMER NFL PLAYER DEAD AT 33 …Horrific Crash In Houston
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden — who was a first-round pick in the 2013 draft — was reportedly killed in a horrific car crash in Houston that claimed six lives. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
