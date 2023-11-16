The Bijou Star Files: Draymond Green’s 5 Game Choke-out

CLOSE

DRAYMOND GREEN SUSPENDED FOR RUDY GOBERT CHOKEHOLD… NBA Bans Him For 5 Games

The NBA is punishing Draymond Green for his putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold … hitting DG with a 5-game suspension. Read More

DUANE MARTIN WON’T DIGNIFY WILL SMITH SEX CLAIM WITH RESPONSE

Duane Martin’s going to let Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith deny the allegation he had sex with Will, but Duane’s not jumping into the fray himself. Read More

T.I. & Tiny Host Ceremony For First Affordable Housing Complex

T.I. and Tiny are making a true difference in their Atlanta community. On Tuesday, the married couple and now-land developers hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their affordable housing complex. Read More

Keke Palmer Announced As Host Of The 2023 Soul Train Awards

Keke Palmer has scored a major gig as the host of the upcoming 2023 Soul Train Awards. The announcement was publicly shared on Wednesday, November 15, by BET. Read More

Joe Smith’s Wife Kisha Chavis Gives Cam’ron A Back Massage During His Show

Instead of trying to make things work at home with her husband Joe Smith, Kisha Chavis is out here giving massages to Cam’ron! The interesting moment was taped live during the rapper’s show, “It Is What It Is.” Read More

Chuck E. Cheese Locations Removes All Animatronics Following Five Nights At Freddy’s Film Release

Amid the release of the “Five Nights Of Freddy’s” film, all Chuck E. Cheese locations except for one are removing all of their animatronics. Read More

Sharon Osbourne Claims Whitney Houston Once Accused Her of ‘Trying to F–k’ Bobby Brown!

Was Sharon Osbourne trying to toot her British thang up on Bobby Brown back in the day? Apparently, that’s what the late Whitney Houston thought… according to the former talk show host. Read More

Mother Of 6-Year-old Who Shot Virginia Teacher Sentenced To 21 months In Federal Prison

The mother of the first-grader who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia back in January was sentenced today to 21 months in federal prison on gun and marijuana charges. Read More

