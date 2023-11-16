The Bijou Star Files: Draymond Green’s 5 Game Choke-out

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 16, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
DRAYMOND GREEN SUSPENDED FOR RUDY GOBERT CHOKEHOLD… NBA Bans Him For 5 Games
The NBA is punishing Draymond Green for his putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold … hitting DG with a 5-game suspension.
DUANE MARTIN WON’T DIGNIFY WILL SMITH SEX CLAIM WITH RESPONSE
Duane Martin's going to let Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith deny the allegation he had sex with Will, but Duane's not jumping into the fray himself.
T.I. & Tiny Host Ceremony For First Affordable Housing Complex
T.I. and Tiny are making a true difference in their Atlanta community. On Tuesday, the married couple and now-land developers hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their affordable housing complex.
Keke Palmer Announced As Host Of The 2023 Soul Train Awards
Keke Palmer has scored a major gig as the host of the upcoming 2023 Soul Train Awards. The announcement was publicly shared on Wednesday, November 15, by BET.
Joe Smith’s Wife Kisha Chavis Gives Cam’ron A Back Massage During His Show
Instead of trying to make things work at home with her husband Joe Smith, Kisha Chavis is out here giving massages to Cam'ron! The interesting moment was taped live during the rapper's show, "It Is What It Is."
Chuck E. Cheese Locations Removes All Animatronics Following Five Nights At Freddy’s Film Release
Amid the release of the "Five Nights Of Freddy's" film, all Chuck E. Cheese locations except for one are removing all of their animatronics.
Sharon Osbourne Claims Whitney Houston Once Accused Her of ‘Trying to F–k’ Bobby Brown!
Was Sharon Osbourne trying to toot her British thang up on Bobby Brown back in the day? Apparently, that's what the late Whitney Houston thought… according to the former talk show host.
Mother Of 6-Year-old Who Shot Virginia Teacher Sentenced To 21 months In Federal Prison
The mother of the first-grader who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia back in January was sentenced today to 21 months in federal prison on gun and marijuana charges.
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
They’re Back! Toni Braxton Is Sending Sunday Kisses To Birdman
Police Searching For Man Indicted For Murder Of Amanda Williams
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
5 Children Shot, 1 Killed, In Ohio Drive-By Shooting
When Will Marijuana Dispensaries Be Open In Ohio?
Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, X Calls Cap!