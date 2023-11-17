Glenfiddich x Thierry Atlan Grand Cru Scotch Whisky-Infused Macarons Will Wow The Sweets Fan In Your Life

CLOSE

The pairing of a fine dram with a decadent sweet treat isn’t a new concept but rarely is this pairing as refined as we’re about to share with the Spirit.Ed fam. Glenfiddich, the famed single malt Scotch whisky from the Speyside region of Scotland, and Thierry Atlan, a globally celebrated chocolatier, collaborated on a new confection that will satisfy both fans of sweets and whisky one bite at a time.

What we’re talking about is the Glenfiddich x Thierry Atlan Grand Cru Scotch Whisky-Infused Macarons, featuring a dozen of the delicacies infused with Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a single malt Scotch whisky aged for 23 years and then finished in French Cuvée casks.

We haven’t had the honor of trying the distillery’s Grand Cru offering but we can speak to the deliciousness and beauty of the infused macarons. The almond shells of the treats are gold and caramel-colored and filled with white chocolate ganache touched up with the aforementioned whisky. The macarons are then emblazoned with Glenfiddich’s stage emblem.

If anyone is wondering if this melding of Scottish and French traditions would yield great results, we’re here to confirm that it does. We tried out the macarons ourselves and the hint of whisky coupled with the ganache and the macaron shell is an explosion of flavor. We’ll be eating our dozen very slowly although having just one feels like you’re shorting yourself.

If you’re looking for a gift for a fan of whisky and desserts, look no further than the Glenfiddich x Thierry Atlan Grand Cru Scotch Whisky-Infused Macarons set.

