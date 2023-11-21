The Bijou Star Files: Lawsuit Is Dismissed, Unpacking Diddy

CLOSE

DIDDY CASSIE’S LAWSUIT OFFICIALLY DISMISSED

It’s official … Cassie‘s lawsuit against Diddy — where she alleged he raped her and was involved in human trafficking — has been dismissed. Read More

Wale’s Team Denies Reports That Diddy Held Him Over A Balcony For Working w/ His Ex Cassie

Wale is seemingly speaking out following reports that Diddy held him over a balcony for being too close to his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Read More

Yung Miami Seemingly ‘Unbothered’ As Diddy Appears ‘Stressed Out’ In Recent Spotting Following Rape & Sex Trafficking Claims From Ex Cassie

Things aren’t looking so “lovely” for Diddy right now! Read More

WAYNE BRADY CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO FIGHT WITH OTHER DRIVER

Double whammy for Wayne Brady … he got into a car accident in Malibu, and then ended up in a heated argument that turned physical, and now cops are involved. Read More

SNOOP DOGG GOTCHA! I QUIT SMOKE …To Sell Smokeless Fire Pits!!!

Snoop Dogg shocked everyone with his declaration he’s quitting “smoke” … and turns out his choice of wording was the marketing ploy many suspected it to be — he’s now promoting a smokeless stove!!! Read More

TYRESE GIBSON SUED FOR ALTERING AIRBNB PROPERTY …He’s On Video Denying Claims

Tyrese Gibson is being sued for allegedly damaging an Airbnb rental by making “excessive alterations” … but he’s on video saying the changes he made aren’t a big deal. Read More

DONALD TRUMP AGAIN DENIES ‘GOLDEN SHOWERS’… Melania Believes Me!!!

Donald Trump was once infamously alleged to have watched prostitutes pee on a bed in a “golden showers” show — and even all these years later … he continues to insist it ain’t true. Read More

Kanye Seemingly Suggests He’s Not Anti-Semitic Because He’s Slept w/ A Jewish Woman In Leaked Music

Some unreleased music from rap star Kanye West appears to show him addressing accusations he’s anti-semitic. Read More

