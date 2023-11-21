The Bijou Star Files: Lawsuit Is Dismissed, Unpacking Diddy

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 21, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
DIDDY CASSIE’S LAWSUIT OFFICIALLY DISMISSED
It's official … Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy — where she alleged he raped her and was involved in human trafficking — has been dismissed.
Wale’s Team Denies Reports That Diddy Held Him Over A Balcony For Working w/ His Ex Cassie
Wale is seemingly speaking out following reports that Diddy held him over a balcony for being too close to his ex-girlfriend Cassie.
Yung Miami Seemingly ‘Unbothered’ As Diddy Appears ‘Stressed Out’ In Recent Spotting Following Rape & Sex Trafficking Claims From Ex Cassie
Things aren't looking so "lovely" for Diddy right now!
WAYNE BRADY CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO FIGHT WITH OTHER DRIVER
Double whammy for Wayne Brady … he got into a car accident in Malibu, and then ended up in a heated argument that turned physical, and now cops are involved.
SNOOP DOGG GOTCHA! I QUIT SMOKE …To Sell Smokeless Fire Pits!!!
Snoop Dogg shocked everyone with his declaration he's quitting "smoke" … and turns out his choice of wording was the marketing ploy many suspected it to be — he's now promoting a smokeless stove!!!
TYRESE GIBSON SUED FOR ALTERING AIRBNB PROPERTY …He’s On Video Denying Claims
Tyrese Gibson is being sued for allegedly damaging an Airbnb rental by making "excessive alterations" … but he's on video saying the changes he made aren't a big deal.
DONALD TRUMP AGAIN DENIES ‘GOLDEN SHOWERS’… Melania Believes Me!!!
Donald Trump was once infamously alleged to have watched prostitutes pee on a bed in a "golden showers" show — and even all these years later … he continues to insist it ain't true.
Kanye Seemingly Suggests He’s Not Anti-Semitic Because He’s Slept w/ A Jewish Woman In Leaked Music
Some unreleased music from rap star Kanye West appears to show him addressing accusations he's anti-semitic.
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, X Calls Cap!
When Will Marijuana Dispensaries Be Open In Ohio?
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Will and Duane Martin Entanglement Claim