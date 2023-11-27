Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on what Uncle Luke says about music and living “the life”, Jamie Foxx speaks up against sexual allegations against him, Tiffany Haddish facing DUI, and more!
The post Hot and Trending: Uncle Luke, Jamie Foxx and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
