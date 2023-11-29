New Day, New Diddy Allegations and Lawsuits…Why Now?

CLOSE

New day, new Diddy allegations and lawsuits surface in New York.

Diddy faces new allegations as two more women come forward following the Cassie settlement.

There have since been two additional lawsuits filed against Diddy … Joi Dickerson-Neal says Diddy sexually assaulted her on camera when she was a college student back in 1991, and a Jane Doe says Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and friends in either 1990 or 1991.

A rep for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says that these lawsuits are nothing but a money grab.

According to reports we are hearing of all these sexual assault cases at the alleged hands of celebrities all of the sudden because of the New York ‘Adult Survivors Act’ that was due to expire.

‘Adult Survivors Act’ was enacted in November 2022 for a one year period, that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for people filing a sexual assault complaint. The act gives people a “lookback window” on sexual assault that took place before the 20-year legal statute of limitations. This means civil lawsuits on historic sex crimes can be filed for a limited time.

