Federal Court Upholds C-Murder’s Murder Conviction

Sad news has been handed down to Corey Miller, No Limit rapper, C-Murder and brother of Master P, as a Federal Court is upholding his murder conviction despite recantations by two key witnesses.

It’s being reported that U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance denied a habeas corpus petition on November 13 filed by Corey Miller’s attorneys, in which they attempted to overturn the 2009 murder conviction in which Miller was convicted of the January 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at NOLA’s Platinum Club.

Corey Miller AKA C-Murder in 2009 was was sentenced to life in prison without parole following on Jan. 19, 2002, when a young man named Steve Thomas was shot and killed inside Platinum Club in Harvey, La. According to eyewitnesses, the former No Limit artist got into an argument with Thomas and pulled out a handgun. He was accused of shooting the minor at point-blank range. Thomas would succumb to his injuries and die at a local hospital.

Many celebrities including Kim Kardashian, as well as his ex-girlfriend Monica, have been working to get Corey Miller released from prison. (see below)

