The Bijou Star Files: Ex-Security Says He Saved More From Diddy

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 30, 2023:

DIDDY’S EX-HEAD OF SECURITY YES, I SAVED CASSIE …AND OTHER PEOPLE AS WELL!!!

Diddy‘s ex-security team leader is applying more public pressure to his former boss after being named in Cassie‘s lawsuit … and he’s claiming Cassie is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Diddy’s alleged misdeeds. Read More

TEYANA TAYLOR AB-SOLUTELY TAKING DIVORCE IN STRIDE …I’m Still Making The Rounds

Teyana Taylor is still making public appearances despite all her divorce drama with Iman Shumpert … and she’s looking fine as usual. Read More

REED RYAN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER DEAD AT 22… After Collapsing During Workout

University of Minnesota Duluth football player Reed Ryan tragically died on Tuesday … after collapsing during a workout earlier this month, his family announced. Read More

JAY-Z Album Trophy Case Auction Begs Question …NEW ONE DROPPING SOON???

Jay-Z and the Brooklyn Public Library are auctioning off a one-of-a-kind trophy case to highlight each of his albums … but the piece has now caused many to speculate Hov has another project on the way. Read More

JONATHAN MAJORS ASSAULT TRIAL BEGINS …Judge to Weigh Unsealing Docs

Unsurprisingly, Jonathan Majors arrived to court with Meagan Good by his side … we’ve seen the two together a lot as of late, including Tuesday when they grabbed food together in NYC. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS FLASHES HER BARE BOOBS IN NEW IG VID… Wishes Everyone ‘Good Morning’

Britney Spears is back to her bizarre Instagram ways … she filmed herself making wild-eyed faces and showing off her bare breasts. Read More

It Runs In The Fam! Watch As Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Son Moroccan Drops Bars In His Rap Debut (Video)

Monroe and Moroccan Cannon are definitely following in the footsteps of their superstar parents, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey. Read More

Settin’ Things Straight! T.I. Addresses Viral Scuffle With Son King Harris

Rapper T.I. is addressing the viral footage of a recent scuffle involving himself, his wife, Tiny Harris, and their son King. Read More

Tamar Braxton Shares Kiss With Ex-Fiancé Jeremy Robinson After Taking “Accountability” For Their Breakup (Video)

Tamar Braxton is taking the blame for the end of her engagement to ex-fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson earlier this year. Read More

Black Kansas Student Suspended From School After White Male Student Allegedly Breaks Her Nose While Using Slurs

A black female high school student was suspended for five days after her nose was broken during an apparent hate crime by a white male student last week. Read More

Dominique Perry Accuses Sarunas Jackson Of Being ‘Violent’ Towards Women And Claims He Choked Her In Front of Their Daughter

Insecure star, Sarunas Jackson is being accused of being a “violent” person towards women. According to a new report by Radar Online, Dominique Perry who shares a 5-year-old daughter with Sarunas has reportedly filed new court documents that were obtained by the news outlet and she is claiming she has endured physical abuse by the actor and more. Read More

Cardi B Says She Won’t Even Bother Leaving the House for a Performance Unless She’s Making ‘$1 Million and Up’

Cardi B says she doesn’t bother leaving the house for a performance unless she’s making at least $1 million. Read More

Sebastian Stan Tapped to Play Young Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’ Movie

Sebastian Stan has been cast to portray a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice, … Read More

Photo of Meek Mill Holding Hands With Monkey and Looking Confused Has the Internet Making Jokes

Meek Mill shared a Tarzan moment with a primate during a trip to Dubai. Read More

Keke Palmer Says She Had a ‘Rude Awakening’ When She Started Dating: ‘Misogyny Came at Me Hard’

Less than a month after she filed a restraining order against Darius Jackson, the father of her child, actress and singer Keke Palmer has detailed how she had a “rude awakening” when she first started dating. Read More

Young Thug YSL Rico Trial To No Longer Be Videotaped After Accidental Recording Showed Jurors Faces

Day three of the Young Thug YSL Rico trial took yet another rocky turn when a video accidentally captured images of the jury. Read More

Cop or Not? Louis Vuitton Releases $2,470 Fake Leg Heels

Louis Vuitton just released their latest shoe design, the LV Illusion heel, resembling a fake leg. Read More

Serena Williams Shares She’s “Not Ok” In Vulnerable Post To Her Fans

Williams informed her fans that she is “not okay.” Williams is opening up three months after the birth of her daughter, Adira River. Read More

Update: Aretha Franklin’s Sons Awarded Her Real Estate After Will Found In Couch Cushions Ruled Valid

Aretha Franklin’s properties have officially been divided between her sons. Read More

Music Producer Memphitz Draws Major Backlash After Announcing New Dating Show, Public Recalls His Abuse Towards Ex-Wife Toya Johnson & K. Michelle

A forthcoming reality series centered around music producer Memphitz ‘ may get canceled before it even begins. Read More

New Ohio House bill seeks to modify marijuana law before it takes effect next week

The clock is ticking before Issue 2 takes effect next week on December 7, and Ohio Republican lawmakers are scrambling to find consensus on changes to the law created by the ballot measure that passed in the November 7 election with 57-percent of the vote. Read More

