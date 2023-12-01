The Bijou Star Files: Beyoncé Drops New Music At Film Premiere

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 30, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Beyoncé Secretly Drops New Song ‘My House’

Beyonce’ during the credits of her new film “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” dropped an unreleased song “My House” , which as of midnight is now available on streaming services. Read More

TAYLOR SWIFT DITCHES KELCE FOR BEYONCÉ …Icons Mix At ‘Renaissance’ Premiere In London

Taylor Swift has officially returned the favor to Beyoncé … showing face at Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” movie premiere in London. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH GA Prosecutors Want to RESTRICT DRUG, ALCOHOL USE AFTER 2ND DUI

Tiffany Haddish needs to be barred from consuming drugs and alcohol after her latest DUI arrest in California … at least that’s what prosecutors want in Georgia, where she also has a DUI case. Read More

LIL NAS XDON’T CRUCIFY ME, I’M GOING CHRISTIAN Still Gay, Cute & Petite!!!

Lil Nas X says he’s entering the “Christian era” of his career, and wants fans to take him seriously with his latest move, though the whole thing reeks of another troll job by the rapper. Read More

HARRY AND MEGHAN Piers Morgan Blows Their Cover …THE ‘RACIST ROYALS’ ARE KING CHARLES AND KATE

Piers Morgan spilled the Royal tea in a big way Wednesday night, ID’ing the senior royals who Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed made racist comments about the skin color of their unborn son, Archie. Read More

ARI LENNOX SMACKED BY WATER BOTTLE …Ready to Deck Fan!!!

Ari Lennox don’t play … that much is crystal clear, because she stopped her show and threatened to knock out a fan in L.A. after she got belted with a water bottle while performing!!! Read More

Royce Reed Reportedly Avoids Prison In Child Neglect Case

Former ‘Basketball Wives’ star Royce Reed has reportedly avoided a five-year prison sentence after being charged with third-degree felony child neglect. Read More

Jeezy Reportedly Accuses Jeannie Mai Of Being A ‘GateKeeper’ When It Comes To Him Spending Time With Their Daughter

According to a new report by Radar Online, Jeezy has accused Jeanine Mai of being a “gatekeeper” when it comes to him spending time with their daughter. Read More

White Kansas Student Charged With Felony Amid Assault On Black Student At Shawnee Mission East High School

The white male student who was caught on camera attacking 15-year-old Brey while hurling slurs on November 15 has been charged with a felony. Read More

Teairra Mari Threatens to Beat Up Keri Hilson After Years Long Feud

Hilson aired out her rift with Mari on podcast ‘R&B Money’ last month. Read More

Cam’ron Shares Story of Him and Mase Having Threesome Together: ‘Pause, for the Youngsters Who Wouldn’t Understand’

Cam’ron shared a story about him and Mase hooking up with a woman at the same time, stating how much he missed the 90s. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am