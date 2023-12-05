Team Jeezy Say’s Jeannie Mai Was Not Blindsided About Divorce

CLOSE

OH MAI this divorce can’t happen quick enough.

Jeannie Mai is really in her feelings about her looming divorce, as she sat down with J-Hud to speak on her truth. According to Jeannie Mai she learned about Jeezy filing for divorce when the world did and the whole thing has left her feeling gutted, after filed for a divorce after his wife was pumping up his new memoir “Adversity for Sale” on social media.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ Hip Hop that Jeannie Mai being blindsided by the divorce filing is absolutely false … ’cause the clear signs of their uncoupling were long established and manifesting right before their eyes.

It’s still unclear why Jeezy filed for divorce, however Jeannie Mai tried to play the ‘he was cheating card’ which Jeezy denies.