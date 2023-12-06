Lady B Says Hip-Hop Genre ‘Will Never Be Topped’

CLOSE

Born in the Bronx, Hip-Hop has became a global phenomenon over since it’s 50 year existence. Lady B’s hard fought efforts to bring Hip-Hop mainstream has a direct impact on Hip-Hop being one of the richest music genres in today’s society.

Lady B broke Hip-Hop music on the radio in Philadelphia on the AM, since then, Hip Hop accounted for 21.7% of music consumption in the United States in 2020

Lady B was interviewed by CBS about her contributions to Hip and the genre getting a nod by the Grammy’s.

“I fought so hard for the genre, this is a genre that wasn’t accepted in the beginning.” Lady B said. “No one wanted to hear it, no one wanted to see it, they thought it was a fad, and her we are 50 years later, it’s a global phenomenon.”

She spoke on some of the early acts that came with Hip-Hop and the doors she’s opened for some Hip-Hop icons like Fresh Prince, Kool Moe D, LL Cool J and more, to become the legends they are today!

“I don’t think any of us realized that (Fresh Prince, Kool Moe D) were going to be such huge stars — We were children, writing rhymes in our mother’s kitchens, now, we’re millionaires! Well… they are” Lady B joked.

Watch the full interview below!

“A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop” airing Sunday December 10th on CBS.

Get your tickets to the Holiday Basement party going down December 16th at Rivers Casino! [CLICK HERE]

