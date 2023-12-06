Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: 12 Days Before Christmas

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together 12 DAYS OF BETTER HEALTH IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS.
6…. Drink 25 ounces of water
7… take in only 25 grams sugar today , daily
8… 25 mins of body weight exercises
9… 25 mins reading a book
10… 25 min walk
11…25 grams of protein atleast twice a day =50
12…save 25 dollars
13…wake up 25 mins earlier
14… go to bed 25 mins sooner than normal
15…write down 25 affirmations recite it daily
16…list 25 things you want to accomplish between now n year 2024
17… walk 25 stairs daily (even if you have to repeat a set of 5)
