Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: 12 Days Before Christmas

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together 12 DAYS OF BETTER HEALTH IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS.

6…. Drink 25 ounces of water

7… take in only 25 grams sugar today , daily

8… 25 mins of body weight exercises

9… 25 mins reading a book

10… 25 min walk

11…25 grams of protein atleast twice a day =50

12…save 25 dollars

13…wake up 25 mins earlier

14… go to bed 25 mins sooner than normal

15…write down 25 affirmations recite it daily

16…list 25 things you want to accomplish between now n year 2024

17… walk 25 stairs daily (even if you have to repeat a set of 5)