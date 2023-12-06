The Bijou Star Files: Jamie Foxx “I Almost Died”

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 6, 2023:

JAMIE FOXX I ALMOST DIED

Jamie Foxx took home some hardware at the Critics Choice Association Awards Monday night, and he got emotional as he opened up about his mystery illness that he says almost killed him.

JEFFREY DAHMER’S FATHER LIONEL DAHMER DEAD AT 87

Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel Dahmer — whose relationship with his son was dissected in a recent Netflix series — has died … this according to a new report.

