50 Cent’s New Documentary With The Proceeds Going to Victims of Sexual Assault

CLOSE

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is the God of Power Universe and the strap master of social media. Curtis Jackson has been relentless in all his endeavors since busting onto the Hip Hop scene, while 50 Cent devoured all that got in his way. So needless to say rapper 50 Cent’s radar is one that you want to stay off or 9 time out of 10, you will get slayed.

The axe of 50 Cent’s latest social media beating is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his foot pushes further down on the gas peddle with every lawsuit that comes to light. Just hours after Diddy temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt, 50 Cent took to social media with an offer to buy it from him.

But 50 Cent wasn’t done there.

We have been, tongue in check, saying when is ‘Surviving Diddy’ going to drop, well according to 50 Cent’s IG he is getting ready to roll out a documentary on Diddy and his recent drama, with the proceeds made from the project going to victims of sexual assault and rape.

Take a look at the video below