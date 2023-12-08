The Bijou Star Files: LBJ Calls For Gun Law Reform In Wake Of UNLV Shooting

CLOSE

LeBron James Calls For Major Gun Law Reform In Wake Of Nevada Shooting Tragedy

LeBron James is expressing his sadness following the horrific mass shooting that occurred at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday. Read More

IMAN SHUMPERT I NEVER MADE TEYANA FEEL ENDANGERED

The divorce drama between Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor is heating up … he’s now calling BS on her claim he made her feel endangered when she was with him. Read More

RUSSELL SIMMONS SPEAKS OUT ABOUT RAPE ALLEGATIONS… ‘I’ve Never Been Violent’

Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons is speaking out about multiple rape allegations made against him years ago … and he’s continuing to deny sexually assaulting anyone. Read More

JAMIE FOXX DECKS OUT MANSION FOR CHRISTMAS!!!

Jamie Foxx is turning up his holiday celebration to 10 this year — his mega-mansion should be visible from space, now that he’s pulled out all the stops on Christmas decorations! Read More

UNLV MASS SHOOTER IDENTIFIED AS COLLEGE PROFESSOR… Possibly Snubbed After Applying For Job

The man accused of going on a fatal mass shooting spree in Las Vegas is a college professor who may have been rejected from a job he applied for, while also claiming he cracked ciphers in the infamous Zodiac murder case. Read More

BBC NEWS HOST MARYAM MOSHIRIFLIPS OFF CAMERA DURING LIVE BROADCAST …Claims She Was Just Joking

A BBC news anchor got caught flipping off the camera while live on the air Wednesday — but she claims it was all a “silly joke.” Read More

Boss Moves! Yo Gotti Reveals He’s Studying At UCLA

Rapper and CMG record label founder Yo Gotti is standing on business — literally and figuratively — when it comes to his education. Read More

Stephen A. Smith Asked If He Prefers BBLs or Natural Butts: ‘It’s No Secret What I Have a Proclivity For’

After facing accusations that he’s a “freaky” guy, Stephen A. Smith has revealed whether he prefers natural or augmented butts. Read More

Diplo Accused of Sexual Battery and Distributing Revenge Porn

The DJ/producer allegedly distributed an ex-partner’s nude photographs without her consent. His attorney has denied the allegations. Read More

Songwriter Tiffany Red Says Diddy ‘Terrified’ Her, Corroborates Cassie’s Allegations in Lawsuit

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tiffany Red, who penned songs for the likes of Zendaya and Jason Derulo among countless others, is corroborating allegations Cassie made against Diddy in a since-settled lawsuit. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Manager Will Selby Claims Media Personality Would Flirt w/ Him To Make Her Ex-Husband Jealous, But Their Relationship Has Always Been ‘Just Business’: ‘I Got Nothing But Love For Her’

Kevin Hunter was once on the receiving end of his ex-wife’s pettiness, at least that’s what Wendy Williams’ manager is claiming. Read More

Woman arrested after trying to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home in Atlanta — stopped by off-duty NYPD officers

A woman attempted to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home, arriving with a gas canister and dousing the historic property in fuel Thursday. Read More

