The Bijou Star Files: Ye Is Rockn Black KKK Hoods Now

KANYE WEST DONS BLACK KKK-TYPE HOOD …At ‘Vultures’ Listening Party

Kanye West continues to piss people off, this time over fashion … rocking a hood that bares a shocking resemblance to standard issue for the KKK.

KODAK BLACK ATTORNEY ROCK FROM BUST WAS PERCOCET, NOT BLOW… He’s Getting Help Now

Kodak Black's attorney says the rapper's arrest for cocaine possession is a case of mistaken identity … at least when it comes to the drugs cops allegedly found on him.

PA NEWS ANCHOR STRUCK AND KILLED BY TRAIN …Death Ruled Suicide

Emily Matson, a beloved Pennsylvania news anchor, was struck and killed by a train … and now her death is being ruled a suicide.

RYAN LESLIE I Help Artists Get the Bag GET READY FOR A CASSIE COMEBACK!!!

Cassie's ex-boyfriend and former collaborator Ryan Leslie says they're about to resume their relationship on the music front, as she prepares to hit the road.

JONATHAN MAJORS Called 911 for Jabbari …AS POSSIBLE OD/SUICIDE, COPS SAY

Jonathan Majors called 911 on behalf of his accuser, Grace Jabbari, the day he was arrested — and now, we know what he officially reported it as … a possible overdose, suicide.

Teyana Taylor Is Ready To Write “New Chapters” Following Her 33rd Birthday Celebration

Teyana Taylor is thanking God for his "love and blessings." In a gratitude post following her 33rd birthday, Taylor spoke of overcoming hardship and trusting in the Lord.

Hey, Cousin! Tracy Morgan Reveals He’s Related To THIS New York Rapper (Video)

Fifty-five-year-old comedian Tracy Morgan has shared new information about his family tree.

Wu-Tang Clan To Debut Their Las Vegas Residency During Super Bowl Weekend

Wu-Tang Clan will reportedly debut their Las Vegas residency in February, according to The New York Times.

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Deal With Warner Music Group While Remaining Independent

Megan Thee Stallion continues to be an independent artist while nabbing help from a global music company.

Stephen A. Smith Roasts Zion Williamson Over Weight Concerns: ‘He’ll Eat the Table’

Stephen A. Smith continues to rip Zion Williamson for not being in shape.

Nicki Minaj Addresses Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Claims From 2021: “I Like to Make My Own Assessment”

Nicki Minaj recently revisited claims that she made about COVID-19 in 2021 while speaking with Vogue in a new interview.

Claudine Gay To Remain Harvard President After Support From Harvard Corporation

Claudine Gay faced anger after failing to say if students calling for the genocide of Jews would be disciplined.

Charles Barkley and Gayle King’s CNN Show Flops, TV Execs Already Reconsidering Duo: Report

CNN's "King Charles," the new weekly show hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley, flopped in its debut broadcast, ranking among the lowest-rated CNN primetime show premieres over the past decade.

Pardi Admits To Sending Inappropriate Texts While Dating Megan Thee Stallion, But Denies Being Sexually Intimate w/ Anyone Else

Rapper Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine is opening up about his split from ex Megan Thee Stallion.

Diddy’s Lawyers Want Judge To Require Plaintiff Who Claims She Was Raped At 17 To Reveal Her Identity

Media mogul Diddy is fighting one of his many sexual assault accuser's attempt to keep her name from the public eye.

