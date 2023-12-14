The Bijou Star Files: NBA Suspended Draymond Green Indefinitely

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 14, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended indefinitely for striking Jusuf Nurkic

Green’s suspension takes into account his ‘repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts’ and he’ll be required to meet certain league and team conditions before returning. Read More

Beyoncé Inching Toward Billionaire Status Following Massive Renaissance World Tour

According to Forbes, the 32-time Grammy Award-winner grossed $300 million in 2023, an elevation from her $540 million net worth last year. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Officially Charged Weeks After Second DUI Arrest

The Los Angeles District Attorney has confirmed that the 44-year-old actress has been charged with two misdemeanors, one for driving under the influence of alcohol and another for driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content. Read More

Kroy Biermann Explosive Police Body Cam After Fight with Kim Zolciak Kroy Biermann was in a fit of rage when cops showed up after an explosive fight with Kim Zolciak. Read More Kevin Hart Cast in Muhammad Ali ‘Fight Night’ Heist Series at Peacock, Will Packer to Produce Peacock has given a series order to “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” a true crime limited series executive produced by Kevin Hart and Will Packer, in which Hart will star. Read More Jonathan Majors Calls Himself a ‘Great Man’ in Audio Released During Domestic Violence Trial Actor Jonathan Majors compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama in a bizarre audio clip released Tuesday by prosecutors. Read More MARTIN LAWRENCE PLAYS SANTA FOR FOSTER KIDS … Presents And Go-Kart Races!!! Martin Lawrence made Christmas wishes come true for a group of underprivileged kids in Los Angeles … bringing presents and taking them for a fun day at the go-kart track. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am