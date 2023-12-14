The Bijou Star Files: NBA Suspended Draymond Green Indefinitely

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 14, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended indefinitely for striking Jusuf Nurkic
Green’s suspension takes into account his ‘repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts’ and he’ll be required to meet certain league and team conditions before returning. Read More
Beyoncé Inching Toward Billionaire Status Following Massive Renaissance World Tour
According to Forbes, the 32-time Grammy Award-winner grossed $300 million in 2023, an elevation from her $540 million net worth last year. Read More
Tiffany Haddish Officially Charged Weeks After Second DUI Arrest
The Los Angeles District Attorney has confirmed that the 44-year-old actress has been charged with two misdemeanors, one for driving under the influence of alcohol and another for driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content. Read More
Kroy Biermann Explosive Police Body Cam After Fight with Kim Zolciak
Kroy Biermann was in a fit of rage when cops showed up after an explosive fight with Kim Zolciak. Read More
Kevin Hart Cast in Muhammad Ali ‘Fight Night’ Heist Series at Peacock, Will Packer to Produce
Peacock has given a series order to “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” a true crime limited series executive produced by Kevin Hart and Will Packer, in which Hart will star. Read More
Jonathan Majors Calls Himself a ‘Great Man’ in Audio Released During Domestic Violence Trial
Actor Jonathan Majors compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama in a bizarre audio clip released Tuesday by prosecutors. Read More
MARTIN LAWRENCEPLAYS SANTA FOR FOSTER KIDS …Presents And Go-Kart Races!!!
Martin Lawrence made Christmas wishes come true for a group of underprivileged kids in Los Angeles … bringing presents and taking them for a fun day at the go-kart track. Read More
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has 'Sealed The Deal'
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It's Not Draymond Green
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On