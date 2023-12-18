Houston Got Caught Up In Anita Baker’s Rapture But Not Of Love

CLOSE

Grammy Award singer Anita Baker has been getting a reputation of unleashing the rapture on people and it hasn’t been a rapture of love. While touring over the summer with Babyface, Anita Baker and Face weren’t seeing eye to eye, Anita Baker accused Babyface of gaslighting and booted him from the tour.

Needless to say the 65 year old Anita Baker has been getting the reputation for being not only a Diva, but Queen of the Diva’s

This past weekend while performing in Houston Anita Baker, according a couple of viral videos, she unleashed her rapture on the front row during her performance Friday night at Houston’s Toyota Center. In one video Anita Baker in mid-song told the people to stop recording her, then in another video Anita Baker asked security to get the concert goers out of there.

Hence Anita Baker has been getting dragged all weekend long on social media.

However there were some fans in attendance at the Houston show that has got Anita Bakers’ back, saying that the problem occurred with Anita Baker and the front row when security wasn’t doing their job.

According to a fan on Twitter/X:

I was there so imma speak. People kept rushing the stage and interrupting her and security was just letting it happen. I would’ve done the same thing bc they were messing up other people’s experience who paid money too. It was a sold out arena she can’t just let everyone run up

