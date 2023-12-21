The Bijou Star Files: Taraji P. Henson Tired Of Being Underpaid

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 21, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TARAJI P. HENSON I’M WAY UNDERPAID IN HOLLYWOOD …And I’m Tired of This Crap!!!

Taraji P. Henson is tired of working her butt off in Hollywood and being paid a fraction of what she feels she’s worth … getting emotional over what she says is a huge pay gap. Read More

Keke Palmer Agrees With Taraji P. Henson on Not Being Paid Her Worth, Says ‘No One Can Really Have One Job Anymore’

Keke Palmer is extending support to Taraji P. Henson after her emotional revelation about not being paid enough as a Black actress. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN L.A. DUI CASE

Tiffany Haddish has pleaded not guilty in her L.A. DUI case — mirroring her plea to the same charge out in Georgia. Read More

Former NBA G League Player Chance Comanche And 19-Year-Old Woman Arrested & Charged With Murder

Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old former NBA G League player, is now facing murder and kidnapping charges. Read More

Young Thug’s Father Shares Words For Lil Baby While Addressing The Rapper’s Criticism Of Gunna (Video)

Young Thug‘s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., is opening up about his son’s trial while sharing words for fellow Atlanta-bred rapper Lil Baby. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am.