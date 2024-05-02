Entertainment

Woman Say’s Lil Kim’s Duck Moves Saved Her Life In A Drive-By Shooting

Published on May 2, 2024

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Remember when Hip Hop was catching hell from the government saying that their rap songs were negatively effecting people. According an Alabama woman that almost got, got in a drive-by shooting they may have had a point, except in her case it wasn’t the rap lyrics that caused the drive-by, but Lil Kim’s duck dance moves that save her life.

According to Shariah Taylor, of Alabama, she was outside with her child when suddenly gunfire erupted on April 26, but credited Lil Kim’s infamous duck moves as first seen in the 1999 “Quiet Storm (Remix)” music video with Mobb Deep., for surviving the incident.

“I hear pop, pop, pop, about 7 rounds,” …“So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my Lil’ Kim. I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off.”

Take a look at the video below.

Close