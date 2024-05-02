Woman Say’s Lil Kim’s Duck Moves Saved Her Life In A Drive-By Shooting

Remember when Hip Hop was catching hell from the government saying that their rap songs were negatively effecting people. According an Alabama woman that almost got, got in a drive-by shooting they may have had a point, except in her case it wasn’t the rap lyrics that caused the drive-by, but Lil Kim’s duck dance moves that save her life.
According to Shariah Taylor, of Alabama, she was outside with her child when suddenly gunfire erupted on April 26, but credited Lil Kim’s infamous duck moves as first seen in the 1999 “Quiet Storm (Remix)” music video with Mobb Deep., for surviving the incident.
“I hear pop, pop, pop, about 7 rounds,” …“So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my Lil’ Kim. I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off.”
Take a look at the video below.
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims
-
Surgeon Fired For Gawking At Black Male 'Genitals Of The Day' & More
-
Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
R&B Singer Lizzen On Styling Herself In The Visuals For Her Viral Song With Robin Thicke
-
Donald Trump Jr. Spills Shady Tea On Diddy