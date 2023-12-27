The Bijou Star Files: Two Times A Charm, Tamar Braxton Engaged Again

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 27, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Tamar Braxton Engaged to JR Robinson for Second Time
A second time’s the charm for Tamar Braxton! The Braxton Family Values star, 46, got engaged to Jeremy “JR” Robinson for the second time on Christmas Day. Read More
Woman Goes Viral After Claiming Her Boyfriend Of 3 Years, Got Married Over The Weekend
Lizzo Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ After Her Beloved Dog Pooka Dies on Christmas Eve
Lizzo suffered a heartbreaking loss on Christmas Eve — and no, it wasn’t one of the several lawsuits she’s facing. Read More
Yo Gotti Gifts Angela Simmons 3 Birkin Bags Worth $400,000 for Christmas
Yo Gotti dropped some major cash on girlfriend Angela Simmons this Christmas. Read More
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Model Matching Christmas Pajamas Amid Podcast Drama
Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, didn’t let social media drama ruin their holiday spirit. Read More
Takeoff’s Dad Joins In $1 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Over a year after Takeoff’s tragic death, his parents, Titania Davenport and Kenneth Ball, are seemingly still fighting over his estate. Read More
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It's Not Draymond Green
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
These Stores Are Open On Christmas In Cleveland
Your Weight and Your Health
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
The Bijou Star Files: T.I. Pulled Over Because Tiny Got On His Nerves
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records