The Bijou Star Files: Two Times A Charm, Tamar Braxton Engaged Again

Tamar Braxton Engaged to JR Robinson for Second Time

A second time’s the charm for Tamar Braxton! The Braxton Family Values star, 46, got engaged to Jeremy “JR” Robinson for the second time on Christmas Day. Read More

Woman Goes Viral After Claiming Her Boyfriend Of 3 Years, Got Married Over The Weekend

Lizzo Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ After Her Beloved Dog Pooka Dies on Christmas Eve

Lizzo suffered a heartbreaking loss on Christmas Eve — and no, it wasn’t one of the several lawsuits she’s facing. Read More

Yo Gotti Gifts Angela Simmons 3 Birkin Bags Worth $400,000 for Christmas

Yo Gotti dropped some major cash on girlfriend Angela Simmons this Christmas. Read More

Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Model Matching Christmas Pajamas Amid Podcast Drama

Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, didn’t let social media drama ruin their holiday spirit. Read More

Takeoff’s Dad Joins In $1 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Over a year after Takeoff’s tragic death, his parents, Titania Davenport and Kenneth Ball, are seemingly still fighting over his estate. Read More

