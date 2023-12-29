Queen Latifah Becomes A Ladies 1st At Kennedy Center Honors

CLOSE

The Kennedy Center Honors are annual honors given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. Every December since 1978 five honorees are presented with the honor at a gala celebrating in the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.

Congratulations are in order as this year of 2023 Queen Latifah made history by becoming the first female rapper to be honored at The Kennedy Center Honors.

Singer Gloria Estefan hosted this years Kennedy Center Honors, which feted Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming and Barry Gibb.

To celebrate Queen Latifah with the esteemed honor, her sisters in Hip Hop, Missy Elliott, MC Lyte, Monie Love and Rapsody were on deck with performances that had the black tie crowd bobbing their necks.

See the videos below