Queen Latifah Becomes A Ladies 1st At Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors are annual honors given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. Every December since 1978 five honorees are presented with the honor at a gala celebrating in the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.
Congratulations are in order as this year of 2023 Queen Latifah made history by becoming the first female rapper to be honored at The Kennedy Center Honors.
Singer Gloria Estefan hosted this years Kennedy Center Honors, which feted Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming and Barry Gibb.
To celebrate Queen Latifah with the esteemed honor, her sisters in Hip Hop, Missy Elliott, MC Lyte, Monie Love and Rapsody were on deck with performances that had the black tie crowd bobbing their necks.
See the videos below
-
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
-
Taraji P. Henson Says She Fired Her Entire Team, 50 Cents Wants Next
-
These Stores Are Open On Christmas In Cleveland
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
The Bijou Star Files: T.I. Pulled Over Because Tiny Got On His Nerves
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert