CLOSE

Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday afternoon at Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s mansion in Southwest Ranches. according to WSVN 7 News.

The home is located in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court.

Heavy black and white smoke was seen flowing from the mansion as neighbors gathered outside.

Several fire engines and crews were at the scene.

It is not clear what may have started the blaze or if Hill was at home at the time.

Hill, was at practice with the team and not at the home when it broke out.

Property records showed Hill purchased the home in 2022 for $6.9 million.

Hill’s mansion was built in 2007. It has 9,326 sqft of indoor living space on a 2.28 acres plot, according to property records.

Below you can see that Tyreek has arrived at his home.

Tyreek Hill’s $6.9M Mansion Catches Fire in Southwest Ranches was originally published on hot1009.com