Katt Williams, The Illuminati And Ludacris Wife Diss [VIDEO]

Source: Paul Natkin / GettyKatt Williams came out the bag in an interview on Shannon Sharpes podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’ with a conversation that set the internet on fire when he took a sip of the complimentary cognac then proceeded to speak his truth, which casted an ugly light on several black high profile comedians. The clips from the podcast that went viral that garnered viral traction was him dragging Rickey Smiley along with Tyler Perry, calling Cedric The Entertainer a non-entertaining joke thief, saying Kevin Hart was a plant and that Harvey Weinstein wanted to sample his egg plant, just to name a few viral moments.

A lot of the for mentioned stars in Katt Williams tell it like it is evisceration of them responded by saying what he said was hurtful to them as well as their families, but they didn’t confirm nor deny what he had to say.

However if watch the almost 3 hour podcast, Katt Williams, had so much more to get off his chest as well as his own Hollywood stories to tell.

In one story Katt Williams may have crossed the line, going from scorching a mans career to insulting someone’s wife, that someone was, Grammy award winning rapper/actor Ludacris.

When the subject of Katt Williams and Ludacris being related came up, Katt Williams proceeded to tell the story of Katt and Luda interaction with the Illuminati.

“There was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made….one of us had to cut off all of their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more…and the next person they said was going to get $200 million dollars because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies.” “One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams.”

Katt Williams then proceeded to state that upon accepting the offer by the alleged secret organization for the elites, a person is given a “light-skinned ugly face wife,” seemingly alluding to Ludacris‘ wife of 10 years Eudoxie.

Katt Williams says in the conversation that his first job is to be funny, his second job is to be respectful. I don’t think that Ludacris would find this story funny nor respectful.

Did Katt go too far?

