The Bijou Star Files: Ludacris Claps Back At Katt Williams

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 5, 2024:

Ludacris Answers Katt Williams’ Illuminati Allegations and Wife Slander in New Freestyle and Fans Can’t Get Enough

The Grammy-winner rapped over “Devil in a New Dress” to inform the incendiary comedian he isn’t Illuminati, a clout chaser, or a man liable to “say sh*t for likes.” Read More

Katt Williams Speaks On Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez Shooting Incident + Addresses Kanye West’s Questionable Behavior, Claims Public Put Rapper ‘In A Position Where He Thought He Was God’

Katt Williams’ latest interview is the gift that keeps on giving. Read More

Michael Blackson Calls Katt Williams A Liar And Columbus Short Blasts Cedric The Entertainer

Katt Williams became a trending topic on Jan. 3 after a recent interview showed him dragging a few well-known comedians. Read More

Kevin Hart Adds ‘Shell Company’ Allegedly Owned By Tasha K’s Husband To His Extortion Lawsuit, Claims Blogger Is Using Fake Business To ‘Evade Financial Liabilities’

Comedian Kevin Hart isn’t joking around about his legal battle with YouTuber Tasha K . Read More

JONATHAN MAJORS I’M READY TO TALK AFTER GUILTY VERDICT… ABC Lands Interview

Jonathan Majors is ready to talk after his high-profile guilty verdict … and he’s going with ABC News for his first sit-down interview since his trial … Read More

STARBUCKS Man Jumps Counter …TO STEAL VIRAL CUPS!!!

The limited-edition Stanley Cup fever has officially reached new heights … with a desperate man jumping over the counter at a Target’s Starbucks stall to steal a whole box of them. Read More

RICKEY SMILEY TO KATT WILLIAMS PRYOR, MARTIN & FOXX WORE DRESSES… Doesn’t Strip Our Manhood!!!

Rickey Smiley is doubling down on being the first choice for Katt Williams‘ “Money Mike” role in Ice Cube‘s “Friday After Next” — after Katt called him a liar — and says they just changed the role!!! Read More

50 Cent Reacts To Terrence Howard Suing Talent Agency Over Low Salary He Made On ‘Empire’

50 Cent is letting it be known that’s he’s down to work with Terrence Howard. Read More

NYPD Cop Faces Criminal Charges for Sharing Suspect’s Credit Card Number with Friends

A New York Police Department officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly sharing a suspect’s credit card information with friends who attempted to use it on a Starbucks run. Read More

Police Bodycam Captures Suspect’s Uber Fail: Burglary Foiled by Ride App

a Colorado man’s attempt to escape a crime scene was thwarted when he requested an Uber. Wheat Ridge police officers responded to a call about an intruder at a plumbing business, leading to an unexpected encounter captured on police bodycam footage. Read More

Ja Rule Claps Back at Haters After Announcing New Label Deal ‘Potentially Worth $100 Million’

Ja Rule seems excited about his alleged record deal that’s “potentially” worth $100 million. The problem is, no one believes it. Read More

Rick Ross Breaks Chair During Adin Ross’ Livestream, Blames It on ‘Heavy Pockets’

Rick Ross kept his composure after breaking a chair on Adin Ross’ livestream earlier this week. Read More

Iowa School Shooter Made Several Social Posts Before Killing 1, Wounding 5 Others

An Iowa teen violently attacked his students and staff on the first day back from Winter break. Read More

T.I. & Tiny’s Accuser Allegedly Demanded $10 Million Prior to Lawsuit Filing

AllHipHop sources reveal that the attorney representing the accuser in the case against T.I.and Tiny Harris reportedly demanded a $10 million payment just three hours before the statute of limitations expired. Read More

Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence After Epstein Files Unsealed

Court filings from a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking conspiracy case were unsealed on Wednesday. Read More

Lululemon Founder Says Company Needs to Be Clear About ‘Certain Customers Coming In’ After Slamming DEI Efforts

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is at odds with his former company over their diversity and inclusion efforts. Read More

Shaquille O’Neal and Business Associate Sued for Alleged Non-Payment by Former Production Company Employee

A former employee of Shaquille O’Neal has sued him for alleged non-payment of funds and breach of contract. Read More

T.I. Awarded City Of Atlanta’s ‘Highest Honor’ For His Community Work

Atlanta recently showed T.I. how much it appreciates his philanthropic work. Read More

