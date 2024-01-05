The Bijou Star Files: Ludacris Claps Back At Katt Williams

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 5, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Ludacris Answers Katt Williams’ Illuminati Allegations and Wife Slander in New Freestyle and Fans Can’t Get Enough
The Grammy-winner rapped over “Devil in a New Dress” to inform the incendiary comedian he isn’t Illuminati, a clout chaser, or a man liable to “say sh*t for likes.” Read More
Katt Williams Speaks On Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez Shooting Incident + Addresses Kanye West’s Questionable Behavior, Claims Public Put Rapper ‘In A Position Where He Thought He Was God’
Katt Williams’ latest interview is the gift that keeps on giving. Read More
Michael Blackson Calls Katt Williams A Liar And Columbus Short Blasts Cedric The Entertainer
Katt Williams became a trending topic on Jan. 3 after a recent interview showed him dragging a few well-known comedians. Read More
Kevin Hart Adds ‘Shell Company’ Allegedly Owned By Tasha K’s Husband To His Extortion Lawsuit, Claims Blogger Is Using Fake Business To ‘Evade Financial Liabilities’
Comedian Kevin Hart isn’t joking around about his legal battle with YouTuber Tasha K. Read More
JONATHAN MAJORS I’M READY TO TALK AFTER GUILTY VERDICT… ABC Lands Interview
Jonathan Majors is ready to talk after his high-profile guilty verdict … and he’s going with ABC News for his first sit-down interview since his trial … Read More
STARBUCKS Man Jumps Counter …TO STEAL VIRAL CUPS!!!
The limited-edition Stanley Cup fever has officially reached new heights … with a desperate man jumping over the counter at a Target’s Starbucks stall to steal a whole box of them. Read More
RICKEY SMILEY TO KATT WILLIAMS PRYOR, MARTIN & FOXX WORE DRESSES… Doesn’t Strip Our Manhood!!!
Rickey Smiley is doubling down on being the first choice for Katt Williams‘ “Money Mike” role in Ice Cube‘s “Friday After Next” — after Katt called him a liar — and says they just changed the role!!! Read More
50 Cent Reacts To Terrence Howard Suing Talent Agency Over Low Salary He Made On ‘Empire’
50 Cent is letting it be known that’s he’s down to work with Terrence Howard. Read More
NYPD Cop Faces Criminal Charges for Sharing Suspect’s Credit Card Number with Friends
A New York Police Department officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly sharing a suspect’s credit card information with friends who attempted to use it on a Starbucks run. Read More
Police Bodycam Captures Suspect’s Uber Fail: Burglary Foiled by Ride App
a Colorado man’s attempt to escape a crime scene was thwarted when he requested an Uber. Wheat Ridge police officers responded to a call about an intruder at a plumbing business, leading to an unexpected encounter captured on police bodycam footage. Read More
Ja Rule Claps Back at Haters After Announcing New Label Deal ‘Potentially Worth $100 Million’
Ja Rule seems excited about his alleged record deal that’s “potentially” worth $100 million. The problem is, no one believes it. Read More
Rick Ross Breaks Chair During Adin Ross’ Livestream, Blames It on ‘Heavy Pockets’
Rick Ross kept his composure after breaking a chair on Adin Ross’ livestream earlier this week. Read More
Iowa School Shooter Made Several Social Posts Before Killing 1, Wounding 5 Others
An Iowa teen violently attacked his students and staff on the first day back from Winter break. Read More
T.I. & Tiny’s Accuser Allegedly Demanded $10 Million Prior to Lawsuit Filing
AllHipHop sources reveal that the attorney representing the accuser in the case against T.I.and Tiny Harris reportedly demanded a $10 million payment just three hours before the statute of limitations expired. Read More
Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence After Epstein Files Unsealed
Court filings from a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking conspiracy case were unsealed on Wednesday. Read More
Lululemon Founder Says Company Needs to Be Clear About ‘Certain Customers Coming In’ After Slamming DEI Efforts
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is at odds with his former company over their diversity and inclusion efforts. Read More
Shaquille O’Neal and Business Associate Sued for Alleged Non-Payment by Former Production Company Employee
A former employee of Shaquille O’Neal has sued him for alleged non-payment of funds and breach of contract. Read More
T.I. Awarded City Of Atlanta’s ‘Highest Honor’ For His Community Work
Atlanta recently showed T.I. how much it appreciates his philanthropic work. Read More
Taraji P. Henson Says She Fired Her Entire Team, 50 Cents Wants Next
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Your Weight and Your Health
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
Mother Shot and Killed By Police After She Called 911
The Bijou Star Files: T.I. Pulled Over Because Tiny Got On His Nerves
KING ME: Celebrating LeBron James’ 39th Birthday With The Best #JamesGang Photos