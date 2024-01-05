T.I. Awarded Atlanta’s Phoenix Award For His Philanthropic Work

CLOSE

Congratulations are expediTIously in order!!

Clifford T.I. Harris has mastered his hustle, however in all his success he has never forgotten were he has come from. Inspite of all the negative press allegations T.I. may receive, he still keeps grinding and hustling until his goals are achieved. The city of Atlanta has now rewarded T.I. with their highest honor, the ‘Phoenix Award’.

The Phoenix Award is the highest honor an individual or group can receive from the Mayor of Atlanta. The award recognizes outstanding achievements and service to the city, state, nation or world.

T.I., closed out 2023 by receiving the ‘Phoenix Award’ on December 29th, presented by Mayor Andre Dickens, former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Phillana Williams following the conclusion of T.I.’s second concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album “Trap Muzik” at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, for his philanthropic work in both the community and entertainment.

“Humbly honored for us to have received this highest honor by Mayor Andre Dickens and the City of Atlanta. Dis is for ‘Trap Muzik’, 20 years later. Happy to have shared this illustrious moment wit my wife and the rest of my family, along wit da people in da City.” -T.I.

Take a look at the video below