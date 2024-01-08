Oprah Fact Checked Folks Coming For Her About Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson on the dawning of the ‘Color Purple’ dropping on Christmas, dropped that she was feeling some type of way about her treatment from Hollywood as an underpaid black actress. ‘Color Purple’ dropped breaking box office records, then Taraji P. Henson dropped the tea that she wasn’t treated properly while filming The Color Purple. According to Taraji P. Henson:

“They gave us rental cars, and I was like, ‘I can’t drive myself to set in Atlanta.’ This is insurance liability, it’s dangerous. Now they robbing people. What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car?”..”So I was like, ‘Can I get a driver or security to take me?’ I’m not asking for the moon. They’re like, ‘Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.’ Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for. I was on the set of “Empire” fighting for trailers that wasn’t infested with bugs.”

Not long after that tid bit made it’s rounds on social media, social media came for Oprah, and not long after that Oprah responded by getting the internet people that don’t know, the facts.

“I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing,” “People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind-the-scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I’m not in charge of the budget because that’s Warner Brothers you know that’s the way the studio system works.”…“There’s no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I.”

